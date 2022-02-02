Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Coats Group (LON:COA)

Coats Group (LON:COA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.28) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 42.86% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 85 ($1.14) price target on shares of Coats Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

LON:COA opened at GBX 66.50 ($0.89) on Monday. Coats Group has a 52 week low of GBX 55.20 ($0.74) and a 52 week high of GBX 79.90 ($1.07). The firm has a market cap of £965.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 66.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 68.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45.

In other news, insider David Gosnell bought 310,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 66 ($0.89) per share, with a total value of £204,600 ($275,073.94). Also, insider Jakob Sigurdsson bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 68 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of £20,400 ($27,426.73). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 416,528 shares of company stock worth $27,474,320.

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. It provides protective layers for cables/steel replacement composites under the Ultrabloc, Gotex ARG, Gotex FG, and Aptan brands; threads and yarns under the Neophil and Aptan XTRU brands; bedding quilting/tea bags under the Gral and Opti brands; and other technical applications for light/strong/flexible/threads under the Admiral FH, Prolene, and Magellan brands.

