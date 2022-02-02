Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $108.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the coffee company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 9.36% from the stock’s current price.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Argus cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Starbucks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.31.

SBUX opened at $98.76 on Wednesday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $93.79 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.72. The stock has a market cap of $115.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 97,136,962 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $10,860,884,000 after acquiring an additional 828,102 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,965,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,251,235,000 after buying an additional 462,453 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares in the last quarter. 68.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America; International; and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

