Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Banco Santander (BME:SAN) a €3.40 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €3.40 ($3.82) price objective on Banco Santander (BME:SAN) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

SAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley set a €3.80 ($4.27) price objective on shares of Banco Santander in a report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.90 ($4.38) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.30 ($3.71) price target on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays set a €4.30 ($4.83) target price on Banco Santander in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.60 ($4.04) price target on Banco Santander in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €3.79 ($4.26).

Get Banco Santander alerts:

Banco Santander has a 52 week low of €5.27 ($5.92) and a 52 week high of €6.25 ($7.02).

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

Featured Story: Institutional Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.