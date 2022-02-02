Rosenblatt Securities Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $216.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $227.00 to $216.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 22.87% from the company’s previous close.

PYPL has been the topic of several other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $325.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $260.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $217.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.08.

Shares of PYPL opened at $175.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $183.29 and a 200-day moving average of $234.51. The company has a market cap of $206.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $152.08 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Analysts expect that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares valued at $6,645,558. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

