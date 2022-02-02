Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Reduces Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. cut its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) by 12.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,194 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,609 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $2,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRWD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 15.1% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 33,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after buying an additional 4,341 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 8.1% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 2,018.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 111,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,040,000 after purchasing an additional 106,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CrowdStrike by 64.2% in the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on CRWD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of CrowdStrike in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $224.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $225.00 to $197.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.07.

In other news, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 17,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.28, for a total transaction of $3,493,865.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,785 shares of company stock worth $32,067,305 over the last quarter. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRWD opened at $182.15 on Wednesday. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.02 and a twelve month high of $298.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $238.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.77 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 16.48% and a negative return on equity of 15.93%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CrowdStrike Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.