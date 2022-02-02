Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,347 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,382 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in CEMEX were worth $3,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CEMEX by 1,473.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CEMEX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CEMEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in CEMEX during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in CEMEX by 998.6% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,220 shares in the last quarter. 35.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CX opened at $6.22 on Wednesday. CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. has a fifty-two week low of $5.28 and a fifty-two week high of $9.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.15 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on CEMEX from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.20 target price on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CEMEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup upgraded shares of CEMEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.80 to $9.30 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on CEMEX from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.74.

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

