Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 665,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,601,000 after buying an additional 210,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $260,000. Karp Capital Management Corp grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 109,823 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,197,000 after purchasing an additional 11,226 shares during the last quarter. 55I LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 306.0% during the 2nd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 31,830 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 23,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 867 shares during the last quarter.

KRE opened at $72.68 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $72.31 and its 200 day moving average is $69.31. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 12-month low of $55.74 and a 12-month high of $78.81.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

