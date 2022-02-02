Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $3.32 Million Stock Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 0.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 24,601 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 204 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,555,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SAP by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 468,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,749,000 after purchasing an additional 59,366 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in SAP by 15.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,142 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in SAP by 70.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 160,460 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,919,000 after purchasing an additional 66,431 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SAP by 21.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 4,136 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.08% of the company’s stock.

SAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on SAP from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $136.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group raised shares of SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.29.

SAP stock opened at $127.68 on Wednesday. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $119.04 and a twelve month high of $151.48. The company has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.91.

SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Services; Intelligent Spend Group; and Qualtrics. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes software licenses, cloud subscriptions, and related services.

