Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Amundi purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $738,092,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 14,264,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,039,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,959,247 shares in the last quarter. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $435,461,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 74,226.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,585,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $261,170,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Charles Schwab by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,758,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $928,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774,688 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.44.

SCHW opened at $90.06 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.87. The company has a market cap of $163.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $52.96 and a one year high of $95.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.02). Charles Schwab had a net margin of 31.61% and a return on equity of 14.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 49,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.97, for a total value of $4,024,727.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter J. Morgan III sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total transaction of $195,106.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 337,738 shares of company stock worth $28,392,349. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corp. is a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. It operates through the Investor Services and Advisor Services segments. The Investor Services segment includes retail brokerage and banking services to individual investors, and retirement plan services, as well as other corporate brokerage services, to businesses and their employees.

