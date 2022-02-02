Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 78,951 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in NIO were worth $2,813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIO by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,624,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,195,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,187,731 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NIO by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,324,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,464,447,000 after buying an additional 1,433,633 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,868,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,212,000 after purchasing an additional 384,556 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 9,371,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,905,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in NIO by 114.7% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 7,778,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,800,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,249 shares during the last quarter. 29.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIO alerts:

Shares of NYSE NIO opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $36.60. Nio Inc – has a fifty-two week low of $19.31 and a fifty-two week high of $64.60. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of -25.09 and a beta of 2.37.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative return on equity of 37.62% and a negative net margin of 29.97%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

NIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of NIO in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. HSBC increased their target price on shares of NIO from $53.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of NIO from $70.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NIO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

Read More: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO).

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.