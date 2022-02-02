Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Grows Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 6,423.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 52,676 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 145.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 19,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,412,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,742,000 after purchasing an additional 420,764 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at about $251,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 39,887.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 98.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 10,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter.

Get Coca-Cola Europacific Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.87.

Shares of NYSE CCEP opened at $58.31 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $48.38 and a 1-year high of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. This is a positive change from Coca-Cola Europacific Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 18th.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Profile

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Plc engages in the distribution and sale of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It operates through the following geographical segments: Iberia, Germany, Great Britain, France, Belgium/Luxembourg, Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, and Iceland. The company was founded on August 4, 2015 and is headquartered in Uxbridge, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.