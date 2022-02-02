Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 44.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,887 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 558 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 7,163 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 342 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,992 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 5,450 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.70, for a total transaction of $2,374,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Melanie Susan Cibik sold 2,000 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $422.30 on Wednesday. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $354.17 and a twelve month high of $465.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $436.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.22 by $0.34. Teledyne Technologies had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 17.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on TDY. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $560.00 to $520.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $507.80.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

