Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 13,379 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,379 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPYG. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 33.7% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $95,000.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.85 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $52.60 and a 52-week high of $73.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.76.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

