Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) Trading Up 0.5%

Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) was up 0.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $20.48 and last traded at $20.48. Approximately 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 5,377 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.38.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $20.24.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF stock. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its position in Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF (NYSEARCA:SPAX) by 150.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,560 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC owned about 5.85% of Robinson Alternative Yield Pre-Merger SPAC ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

