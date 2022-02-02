Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. reduced its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 71,933 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,595,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,063,038 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,857,000 after acquiring an additional 460,892 shares during the period. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,704,332 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,211,000 after acquiring an additional 243,487 shares during the period. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,778,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $108,275,000 after acquiring an additional 193,591 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 633,516 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,556,000 after acquiring an additional 154,413 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers alerts:

In other news, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $121,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on RBA shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. OTR Global reissued a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.50.

RBA stock opened at $61.71 on Wednesday. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $76.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.13.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $329.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.36%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Profile

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

Featured Article: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.