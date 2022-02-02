Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Short Interest Down 16.9% in January

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,000 shares, a decrease of 16.9% from the December 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 15.7 days.

Shares of Rio Tinto Group stock remained flat at $$77.75 during trading hours on Wednesday. 62 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,167. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $63.01 and a 12-month high of $108.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.38.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

