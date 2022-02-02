Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC

Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC lowered its stake in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) by 58.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,600 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $307,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $329,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after acquiring an additional 552,812 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,358,333 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $892,604,000 after acquiring an additional 432,274 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,948,268 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $246,819,000 after acquiring an additional 429,831 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.60.

Shares of RIO opened at $74.20 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $95.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

