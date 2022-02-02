Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG reduced its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,639 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,237 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 109,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 27,435 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 292.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 252.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 502,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,560,000 after purchasing an additional 359,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 342.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,744,000 after purchasing an additional 345,757 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on RYTM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.40.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.66 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $385.05 million, a P/E ratio of -5.94 and a beta of 1.31. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.03 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.77) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing and commercializing peptide therapeutics for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases and genetic deficiencies. The firm focuses on the treatment for Prader-Willi Syndrome and Pro-Opiomelanocortin deficiency obesity.

