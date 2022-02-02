Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.00.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lowered Reynolds Consumer Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th.

Reynolds Consumer Products stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.07. 753,554 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 420,207. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $29.18. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 1-year low of $26.50 and a 1-year high of $32.29. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.33.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $879.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reynolds Consumer Products will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is 58.60%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 112,200.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 1,574.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the second quarter worth about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.71% of the company’s stock.

Reynolds Consumer Products Company Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

