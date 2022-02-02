Reviewing SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) and ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR)

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) and SomaLogic (NASDAQ:SLGC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

Get ICON Public alerts:

This table compares ICON Public and SomaLogic’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ICON Public 4.09% 15.50% 7.59% SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A

This table compares ICON Public and SomaLogic’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ICON Public $2.80 billion 7.81 $332.33 million $3.93 68.31 SomaLogic N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

ICON Public has higher revenue and earnings than SomaLogic.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for ICON Public and SomaLogic, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ICON Public 0 3 9 0 2.75 SomaLogic 0 0 3 0 3.00

ICON Public presently has a consensus target price of $279.64, suggesting a potential upside of 4.16%. SomaLogic has a consensus target price of $15.33, suggesting a potential upside of 69.43%. Given SomaLogic’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe SomaLogic is more favorable than ICON Public.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

60.7% of SomaLogic shares are held by institutional investors. 44.0% of ICON Public shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ICON Public beats SomaLogic on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development. The company was founded by John Climax and Ronan Lambe in June 1990 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

SomaLogic Company Profile

SomaLogic Inc. provides AI-data driven proteomics technology. SomaLogic Inc., formerly known as CM Life Sciences II Inc., is based in NEW YORK.

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.