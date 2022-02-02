Reviewing Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH)

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Atkore and ESS Tech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Atkore $2.93 billion 1.68 $587.86 million $12.23 8.68 ESS Tech N/A N/A -$3.29 million N/A N/A

Atkore has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech.

Profitability

This table compares Atkore and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Atkore 20.08% 92.24% 31.05% ESS Tech N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.8% of Atkore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.0% of Atkore shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Atkore and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Atkore 0 1 3 0 2.75 ESS Tech 0 0 5 0 3.00

Atkore presently has a consensus price target of $118.25, indicating a potential upside of 11.36%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 358.63%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Atkore.

Summary

Atkore beats ESS Tech on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc. engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical, and Safety and Infrastructure segments. The Electrical segment produces products used in the construction of electrical power systems such as conduit, cable, and installation accessories. The Safety and Infrastructure segment designs and creates solutions including metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management for the protection and reliability of critical infrastructure. The company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Harvey, IL.

About ESS Tech

ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with ESS Tech, Inc.

