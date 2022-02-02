Reviewing Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) and Velo3D (NYSE:VLD)

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) and Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Velo3D and Amtech Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Velo3D 0 1 2 0 2.67 Amtech Systems 0 0 2 0 3.00

Velo3D presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 127.96%. Amtech Systems has a consensus target price of $15.50, suggesting a potential upside of 73.77%. Given Velo3D’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Velo3D is more favorable than Amtech Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.4% of Velo3D shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of Amtech Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 20.8% of Amtech Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Velo3D and Amtech Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Velo3D N/A N/A -$1.77 million N/A N/A Amtech Systems $85.21 million 1.47 $1.51 million $0.11 81.10

Amtech Systems has higher revenue and earnings than Velo3D.

Profitability

This table compares Velo3D and Amtech Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Velo3D N/A N/A N/A Amtech Systems 1.77% 1.80% 1.36%

Summary

Amtech Systems beats Velo3D on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Velo3D Company Profile

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process. Velo3D is a metal 3D, formerly known as JAWS Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, is based in NEW YORK.

Amtech Systems Company Profile

Amtech Systems, Inc. is a global manufacturer of capital equipment. It focuses on thermal processing, wafer polishing, and related consumables used in fabricating semiconductor devices, such as silicon carbide and silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes. It operates through the following business segments: Semiconductor and Material & Substrate. The Semiconductor segment is involved in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of thermal processing equipment and related controls for use by semiconductor manufacturers, and in electronics, automotive, and other industries. The Material & Substrate segment produces consumables and machinery for lapping and polishing materials, such as sapphire substrates, optical components, silicon wafers, and numerous types of crystal materials, ceramics, and metal components. The company was founded by Jong S. Whang in October 1981 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

