Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Revance Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $45.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Revance Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Director Angus C. Russell bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.74 per share, with a total value of $100,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark J. Foley bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $516,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 76,400 shares of company stock valued at $1,049,636. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 3.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 18,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Revance Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 51,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares during the period. CNA Financial Corp boosted its position in Revance Therapeutics by 8.2% during the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 18,510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 77.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ RVNC opened at $13.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.71. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The company has a market cap of $970.67 million, a PE ratio of -3.01 and a beta of 0.87. Revance Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $11.84 and a 1 year high of $33.83.

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.03 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 128.23% and a negative net margin of 470.81%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.34) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for multiple aesthetic and therapeutic applications. The firm focuses on production of daxibotulinumtoxinA, a botulinum toxin, for aesthetic and therapeutic indications including facial wrinkles and muscle movement disorders.

