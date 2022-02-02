Reunion Gold (CVE:RGD) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.20

Shares of Reunion Gold Co. (CVE:RGD) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20, with a volume of 242656 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.19.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm has a market cap of C$144.96 million and a PE ratio of -13.93.

In other news, Director David Fennell purchased 324,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.18 per share, for a total transaction of C$58,539.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 22,806,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$4,114,368.73.

Reunion Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. It has an option to acquire an interest in the Dorlin, Boulanger, and Haute Mana gold projects in French Guiana; and in the Waiamu, Aremu North, Oko West, and Kartuni gold projects in Guyana.

