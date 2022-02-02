ResMed (NYSE:RMD) Raised to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ResMed (NYSE:RMD) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

RMD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ResMed from $300.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $239.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ResMed from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, CLSA upgraded shares of ResMed from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $265.50.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $232.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.68. ResMed has a one year low of $179.37 and a one year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.40, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.30.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.05). ResMed had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 28.12%. The business had revenue of $894.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that ResMed will post 6.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 47.32%.

In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.53, for a total transaction of $1,450,132.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $587,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,481 shares of company stock worth $12,659,052 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ResMed by 32.9% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the following segments: Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service.

