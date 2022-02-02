Research Analysts Set Expectations for S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of S&T Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Friday, January 28th. DA Davidson analyst R. Gunther expects that the financial services provider will earn $2.50 per share for the year. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.82.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $31.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.64. S&T Bancorp has a 1 year low of $26.16 and a 1 year high of $35.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 7.2% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.0% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 81,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,561,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp in the third quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 59.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans; brokerage services; and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

