Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:PINE)

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial analyst A. Hau anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the year. Truist Financial has a “Hold” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.11 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on PINE. TheStreet upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.08.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $19.68 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.44 million, a PE ratio of 115.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.05. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $21.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.49%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 635.29%.

In other news, major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 7,088 shares of company stock worth $125,025. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 1,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $575,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth about $552,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in Alpine Income Property Trust by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 75,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 29,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 410,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,807,000 after acquiring an additional 70,830 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.54% of the company’s stock.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.