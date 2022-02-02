Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Gentex Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Gentex in a report released on Monday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Gentex’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $419.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.52 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 18.74% and a net margin of 20.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.65.

Shares of GNTX opened at $32.16 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.95. The stock has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.97. Gentex has a 52 week low of $29.27 and a 52 week high of $37.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maj Invest Holding A S grew its position in shares of Gentex by 0.8% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,594,279 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $250,461,000 after purchasing an additional 57,087 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $212,871,000 after purchasing an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Gentex by 2.5% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,159,941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $170,199,000 after purchasing an additional 126,233 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in Gentex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP grew its holdings in Gentex by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 3,843,337 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $126,753,000 after buying an additional 792,293 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

