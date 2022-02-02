Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 27th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.45. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CFR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Maxim Group raised their price objective on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $157.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $142.19 on Monday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 1-year low of $92.26 and a 1-year high of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $131.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.36.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 31.19%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock worth $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,770,000 after purchasing an additional 9,709 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 114,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, EVP Carol Jean Severyn sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.37, for a total value of $1,007,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 36,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.88, for a total value of $4,933,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is 44.38%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

