REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 15.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 2nd. In the last seven days, REPO has traded 20.2% lower against the dollar. One REPO coin can currently be bought for about $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $4.35 million and $639,400.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.98 or 0.07190497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.73 or 0.99992432 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055111 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

