REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Tops $4.35 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 15.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 2nd. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, REPO has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. REPO has a total market capitalization of $4.35 million and $639,400.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.31 or 0.00052904 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,760.98 or 0.07190497 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00056301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,394.73 or 0.99992432 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00055111 BTC.

REPO was first traded on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

