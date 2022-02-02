Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Receives $26.14 Average Target Price from Analysts

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.14.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Repay from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Repay from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Repay from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Repay from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

NASDAQ RPAY traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $17.75. 10,414 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,266. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Repay has a 1-year low of $15.00 and a 1-year high of $26.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -31.37 and a beta of 0.75.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Repay had a negative net margin of 21.93% and a positive return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $61.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.27 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Repay during the third quarter worth $53,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Repay by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Repay during the 4th quarter valued at about $228,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Repay by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,012 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Repay Holdings Corp. engages in the provision of integrated payment processing solutions to vertical markets that have specific and bespoke transactions. It offers payments, instant funding, active safe, AP automation, clearing and settlement, messaging management, STX mortgage transfer automation, virtual debit cards, and value-added services.

