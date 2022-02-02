Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,237 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 257,755 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,939,000 after acquiring an additional 53,732 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 9.9% in the third quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,705 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,238,000 after acquiring an additional 22,590 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 5.1% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 38,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Renewable Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.32.

REGI stock opened at $40.94 on Wednesday. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.63 and a 12-month high of $117.00. The company has a quick ratio of 5.90, a current ratio of 7.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.49.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Renewable Energy Group news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Renewable Energy Group Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.