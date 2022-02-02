ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Up to $6.05

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.05, but opened at $6.54. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $6.64, with a volume of 14,530 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised ReNew Energy Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.42.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global plc will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,329,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,418,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $826,000. Finally, Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:RNW)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

