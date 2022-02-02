Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $154.23 Million Stake in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,979,726 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $154,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 40.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Carrier Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 84.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CARR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carrier Global from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Carrier Global in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Carrier Global from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.41.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

CARR stock opened at $47.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.71. Carrier Global Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.75 and a fifty-two week high of $58.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. This is a boost from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.90%.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

