Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $146.32 Million Stake in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,744,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 534,131 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.93% of Alkermes worth $146,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,600,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,045,000 after purchasing an additional 731,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 0.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,088,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,655,000 after purchasing an additional 52,174 shares during the last quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 10.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,954,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,480,000 after purchasing an additional 459,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Alkermes by 599.3% in the third quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 4,232,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,627,099 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ ALKS opened at $25.27 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.32. Alkermes plc has a fifty-two week low of $18.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ALKS. Mizuho cut their price target on Alkermes from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Alkermes from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Alkermes in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.00.

Alkermes Company Profile

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

