Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 948,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 24,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.05% of CorVel worth $176,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 87.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CorVel by 169.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CorVel during the second quarter valued at $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $186,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Michael sold 7,500 shares of CorVel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.88, for a total value of $1,401,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,811 shares of company stock valued at $5,373,979 in the last 90 days. 49.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRVL stock opened at $169.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.25 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.87. CorVel Co. has a 1 year low of $100.60 and a 1 year high of $213.38.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $157.74 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 26.76% and a net margin of 9.89%.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corp. engages in the provision of workers’ compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies. It operates the Managed Care segment. The company was founded by V. Clemons Gordon Sr. in 1987 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

