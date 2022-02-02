Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 337,406 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 62.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,906 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 337,406 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $211,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its position in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 66.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.18.

MCD stock opened at $258.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $259.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $248.71. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.73 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a market cap of $193.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.60.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.98%.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

