Renaissance Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Renaissance Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 358,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,778 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Nomad Foods were worth $9,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,143,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,396,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,597,000 after buying an additional 1,959,622 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods in the 2nd quarter worth $51,554,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 218.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,290,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,553,000 after buying an additional 885,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Nomad Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,386,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Nomad Foods alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Mizuho began coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nomad Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Nomad Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.13.

Shares of NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 746,732. Nomad Foods Limited has a 12 month low of $23.18 and a 12 month high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $599.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.27 million. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 8.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.