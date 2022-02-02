Renaissance Group LLC Purchases 6,138 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Renaissance Group LLC increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 257,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,138 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $27,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 530.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

In other AbbVie news, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total value of $23,660,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 426,520 shares of company stock valued at $53,760,372. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.89. 53,434 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,086,394. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.91 billion, a PE ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $102.05 and a one year high of $138.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $130.17 and its 200 day moving average is $119.23.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $118.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Societe Generale raised shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.71.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

