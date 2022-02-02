Renaissance Group LLC Has $31.09 Million Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Renaissance Group LLC raised its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 222,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,567 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.3% of Renaissance Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $31,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 211,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 185.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,454,000 after buying an additional 1,103,271 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Trek Financial LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 208.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 47,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,623,000 after purchasing an additional 31,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 314.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 228,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,916,000 after acquiring an additional 173,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

PG traded up $1.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,593,718. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $157.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.23. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $121.54 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.22, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $20.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.34 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.99% and a net margin of 18.52%. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st will be given a $0.8698 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.00.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 59,156 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $9,465,551.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.01, for a total transaction of $4,000,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 663,250 shares of company stock worth $104,730,552 over the last quarter. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.