Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 32,236 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Renaissance Group LLC grew its holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,452 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,236 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Group LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Akamai Technologies worth $29,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AKAM. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 680 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC raised its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 127.6% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 849 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

In other Akamai Technologies news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.23, for a total value of $102,887.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,269,657. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on AKAM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.75.

Shares of AKAM stock traded down $0.41 on Wednesday, hitting $114.72. 1,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,342,558. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.54. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $120.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $113.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.96.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to reacquire up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Story: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.