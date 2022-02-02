Renaissance Group LLC Acquires 17,365 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Renaissance Group LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 17.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,850 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 9,069 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,187 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,171 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,311 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, American Research & Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Research & Management Co. now owns 9,435 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $202.00 to $274.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.75.

In related news, Director Margaret G. Mcglynn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.79, for a total transaction of $1,208,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold 5,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,058 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock traded down $3.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $242.60. The company had a trading volume of 8,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,091. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.97. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $176.36 and a one year high of $245.77. The firm has a market cap of $61.68 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.07. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.92% and a return on equity of 32.33%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 11.22 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

