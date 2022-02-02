Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 77,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,641 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Relx were worth $2,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in Relx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,053,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Relx by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,753,031 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,104,000 after acquiring an additional 63,461 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Relx by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 767,220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,462,000 after acquiring an additional 123,030 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Relx by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 20,237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Relx by 44.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RELX opened at $30.87 on Wednesday. Relx Plc has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $32.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.52.

RELX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Relx Company Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

