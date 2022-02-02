Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,479,000 after buying an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 864.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 161,826 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $18,504,000 after acquiring an additional 145,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America during the second quarter worth approximately $2,611,000. 93.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Reinsurance Group of America alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total transaction of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $114.74 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $94.32 and a fifty-two week high of $134.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.70. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported ($1.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by ($3.57). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.51 EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.68%.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

Featured Story: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA).

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.