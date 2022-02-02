Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Regis Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:RGRNF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 294,900 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 212,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 118.0 days.
Regis Resources stock remained flat at $$1.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.57. Regis Resources has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.85.
Regis Resources Company Profile
