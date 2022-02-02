Refinable (FINE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.12 Million

Refinable (CURRENCY:FINE) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 2nd. Refinable has a market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $607,497.00 worth of Refinable was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Refinable has traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar. One Refinable coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000398 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002668 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00051686 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,690.45 or 0.07174341 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00058026 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37,484.48 or 0.99955973 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00007328 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.78 or 0.00055417 BTC.

About Refinable

Refinable’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,059,833 coins. Refinable’s official Twitter account is @refinableapp

Buying and Selling Refinable

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refinable directly using U.S. dollars.

