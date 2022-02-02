RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research cut their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.

Get RedHill Biopharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.52.

RedHill Biopharma (NASDAQ:RDHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.41 million. RedHill Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 361.74% and a negative net margin of 114.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.50) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that RedHill Biopharma will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.

About RedHill Biopharma

RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.

See Also: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for RedHill Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RedHill Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.