RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDHL) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.25.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RDHL. BTIG Research cut their price target on RedHill Biopharma from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of RedHill Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded RedHill Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 4th.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDHL opened at $2.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.85. The firm has a market cap of $139.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.02. RedHill Biopharma has a 52-week low of $2.22 and a 52-week high of $11.52.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $53,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $75,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $76,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the third quarter worth $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in RedHill Biopharma during the second quarter worth $101,000. Institutional investors own 10.18% of the company’s stock.
About RedHill Biopharma
RedHill Biopharma Ltd., a specialty biopharmaceutical company, primarily focused on gastrointestinal and infectious diseases. The company promotes gastrointestinal drugs, including Movantik for opioid-induced constipation in adults with chronic non-cancer pain; Talicia for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection in adults; and Aemcolo for the treatment of travelers' diarrhea in adults.
