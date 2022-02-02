Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Red Cat Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCAT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, a decline of 28.1% from the December 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,430,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 5.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

NASDAQ RCAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,349 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 11.05 and a quick ratio of 10.71. The stock has a market cap of $96.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. Red Cat has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $7.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.00.

Red Cat (NASDAQ:RCAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Red Cat had a negative net margin of 225.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.24%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RCAT. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Altium Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Red Cat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 6.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Red Cat Company Profile

Red Cat Holdings, Inc provides products, services and solutions to the drone industry. It also engages in the provision of distributed data storage, analytics and services for the drone industry. The firm’s product include Dronebox, which is a blockchain technology that records, stores and analyzes flight data and information from a drone.

