RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “The RealReal Inc. operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers resale product categories, including women’s, men’s, kids’, jewelry and watches, as well as home and art products. The RealReal Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other analysts also recently commented on REAL. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wedbush upgraded shares of RealReal from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of RealReal from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of RealReal from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.09. The company has a market cap of $905.40 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.54. RealReal has a fifty-two week low of $7.61 and a fifty-two week high of $30.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.19.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.16. RealReal had a negative net margin of 58.19% and a negative return on equity of 132.56%. The business had revenue of $119.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.49) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that RealReal will post -2.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Levesque Rati Sahi sold 6,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $105,913.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Arnon Katz sold 2,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total transaction of $33,393.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 261,258 shares of company stock valued at $3,939,736. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of RealReal by 2,059.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

